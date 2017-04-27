Caitlyn Jenner insists she gave her former wife Kris Jenner an advance copy of her memoir after Kris publicly fumed about the content of the reality star's recent book release.
Caitlyn Jenner gave Kris Jenner an advance copy of her memoir.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who was married to the 'I Am Cait' star for 24 years - has publicly fumed about the content of the reality star's recent book release but Caitlyn insists she sent a copy to the momager before it was published.
Speaking on the Off The Books radio show on Entertainment Weekly Radio, she said: ''I gave Kris an advance copy of the book, like a month and a half ago. There was only one but the last few pages weren't in there. Because we had a few things we didn't want to talk about. I gave her that one. She read it. Obviously, she had some differences of opinion but that's okay.
''Kim did read it. I gave it to her after Kris was done with it, but I never really had a chance to really discuss it with her after the fact. I don't know if she got all the way through it.''
Meanwhile, the 67-year-old television personality previously claimed Kris is making a ''drama'' out of her new memoir.
Caitlyn said: ''Well, I didn't see it last night. Thanks for showing that! I missed it last night. Actually, I don't watch the show very often. First of all, I think the book is extraordinarily honest and it is my perspective. And obviously when you do a book there are different opinions.
''I have a lot of friends - know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation. Hey, it's a reality show. It is drama, but I'm just kind of sorry that she went down that road. But she's a good person and we have had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.''
