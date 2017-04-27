Caitlyn Jenner gave Kris Jenner an advance copy of her memoir.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who was married to the 'I Am Cait' star for 24 years - has publicly fumed about the content of the reality star's recent book release but Caitlyn insists she sent a copy to the momager before it was published.

Speaking on the Off The Books radio show on Entertainment Weekly Radio, she said: ''I gave Kris an advance copy of the book, like a month and a half ago. There was only one but the last few pages weren't in there. Because we had a few things we didn't want to talk about. I gave her that one. She read it. Obviously, she had some differences of opinion but that's okay.

''Kim did read it. I gave it to her after Kris was done with it, but I never really had a chance to really discuss it with her after the fact. I don't know if she got all the way through it.''

Meanwhile, the 67-year-old television personality previously claimed Kris is making a ''drama'' out of her new memoir.

Caitlyn said: ''Well, I didn't see it last night. Thanks for showing that! I missed it last night. Actually, I don't watch the show very often. First of all, I think the book is extraordinarily honest and it is my perspective. And obviously when you do a book there are different opinions.

''I have a lot of friends - know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation. Hey, it's a reality show. It is drama, but I'm just kind of sorry that she went down that road. But she's a good person and we have had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.''