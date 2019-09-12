Caitlyn Jenner jokes she ''retired'' her penis.

The 69-year-old star will appear on the upcoming Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin, and the former athlete teased the audience about her transition as she pointed out what her family has achieved.

In a teaser for the upcoming special, she said: ''All of you are making these silly comments and jokes about how I kind of... 'cut it off'.

''Let me remind you: It made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history. It made Kendall Jenner, the highest-paid model in the world.

''I raised 10 children. I'm coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn't cut it off -- I just retired it. It was done!''

Alec will be in the hot seat for the highly anticipated no holds barred event, which will be hosted by Sean Hayes and feature Caitlyn alongide the likes of Blake Griffin, Robert De Niro and Ken Jeong.

The 61-year-old actor follows in the footsteps of Justin Bieber, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump on Sunday (15.09.19) as he is teased and mocked by his contemporaries and friends at the annual event, and he previously revealed he agreed to take part for a good cause.

He said: ''The people at Comedy Central very kindly agreed to match me $500,000 for Tony Bennett's Exploring the Arts foundation, which funds his Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School.

''When this opportunity came to come up with a million bucks for them with Comedy Central, that was really the real impetus behind this. I think it's a question if I am even going to be alive when it's over.''