Caitlyn Jenner is proud of all her children for being ''very successful'', as she insists her relationship is ''still good'' with her brood.
Caitlyn Jenner is proud of all her children for being ''very successful''.
The 69-year-old former Olympian - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before coming out as transgender in 2015 - has son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with first wife Chrystie Crownover, sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with former spouse Linda Thompson, and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with ex-wife Kris Jenner.
And despite her brood being ''busy'' with their own lives, Caitlyn insists her relationship with each of them is ''still good''.
She said: ''My relationship is good with them. Everyone is busy. Of course you want to be with every one of them everyday, because that's what you did your entire life. Kylie's busy, Kendall's all over the world, but my relationship is still good with all of them.
''Same with the Jenner side - actually, lately, I have probably been a lot closer to the Jenner side: my son Brandon, Brody, all those kids. My daughter Casey, we've been really close the last year. She's got three kids.''
Since transitioning, Caitlyn has become estranged from her ex Kris and her former step-children - including famous sister trio Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and their brother Rob Kardashian - after passages writing in Caitlyn's 2017 memoir created a rift between them, with the Kardashians claiming Caitlyn had unfairly slammed Kris.
But Caitlyn still speaks warmly of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars, as she still counts them as her children, and says they've all ''done so extremely well'' in their lives.
Speaking at WE tv's 'Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future' panel in LA on Tuesday (11.12.18), Caitlyn said: ''It's kind of amazing to me. Take Kimberly. She has been doing this show for like, 12 or 13 years now and has stayed relevant for that entire time. Thirteen years of staying relevant ... That's amazing to me that she has stayed relevant.
''Kimberly has been out there and she's extremely smart - all my kids [are]. I have 10 kids and 14 grandchildren. All my kids have done so extremely well. The ones you don't even see on camera are very successful. I'm so proud of my family ... They are very entrepreneurial. All of them. They've done very well for themselves. They've used their celebrity status and the show to build businesses to be out there in the marketplace.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
An attempt to do for hair stylists what "This Is Spinal Tap" did for heavy...