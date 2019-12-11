Caitlyn Jenner is Google's most searched for celebrity in the UK in 2019.

The 70-year-old reality TV star - who came sixth in this year's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - was the star that web users in Britain were most interested in finding news and facts on.

Second place went to beauty guru and YouTube creator James Charles, who has now amassed over 16 million subscribers on his channel, and in third place is scandal hit royal Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert, said: ''The 2019 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and even the latest lingo.

''As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world's information accessible and useful to all.''

Caitlyn - formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - rose to fame in 1976 when she took home gold for the USA in the men's decathlon event.

She then became a household name when she appeared on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' with ex-wife Kris Jenner, her step-daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Caitlyn is not the only 'I'm A Celeb' star to make it onto the hot list.

Her fellow jungle campmates, radio presenter Adele Roberts and former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, placed seventh and tenth respectively.

Other entrants included 'Love Island' hunk Tommy Fury in fourth spot, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in fifth place and action actor Liam Neeson in eighth spot.

Google UK's most searched for celebrities, top ten:

1. Caitlyn Jenner

2. James Charles

3. Prince Andrew

4. Tommy Fury

5. Boris Johnson

6. Jeremy Kyle

7. Adele Roberts

8. Liam Neeson

9. R. Kelly

10. Nadine Coyle