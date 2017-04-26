Caitlyn Jenner was ''struggling with herself too much'' to be a good parent to her children.

The 'I Am Cait' star, who underwent a gender transition in 2015, ''regrets'' not being there for her children - Burt, Brandon, Cassandra, Brody, Kendall and Kylie - as much as she wanted to be.

She said: ''I was struggling with myself too much to be a good parent. I can't use that as an excuse because no matter what your problems are, you gotta be there for your kids, and I really wasn't.

''And that's something you regret, later on in life, you try to make it up to your kids and say sorry.''

And the 67-year-old television personality insists she is ''not looking to date anybody'' at the moment.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, she added: ''I'm not looking to date anybody. If I had a buddy, someone to hang out with and share life with, that would be great. But I'm married to my little community here.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn previously admitted she feels ''wonderful'' not having any more secrets.

She said: ''I don't have a secret left in my life. It's a wonderful feeling. The book is about a lifelong struggle. Everybody has their stuff. Everybody has things that they have to deal with in life, and what I've dealt with my entire life is my identity with myself as a person. To be able to share that journey with people ... feels great.''

And Caitlyn believes she threw herself into sport at a young age because of her ''issues with her gender''.

She added: ''I look back on it now and a lot of the reasons why I was so obsessed with winning the games was because of my issues with gender. I was also a dyslexic kid so I suffered from low self-esteem, and all of those things would come into play. I was more determined. I was going to outwork the next person, I was going to out-train the next person, and I was going to be smarter. I didn't know how far I would go.''