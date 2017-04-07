Caitlyn Jenner admits she has made ''mistakes''.

Two years after coming out as transgender in an interview with Diane Sawyer, the 67-year-old television personality filmed a follow-up special with the journalist and revealed how she is adjusting to her new life.

In a preview clip for 'Caitlyn Jenner: The Secret of my Life', which will air on Friday, April 21, she said: ''Have I made mistakes? Certainly.''

Meanwhile, Caitlyn and her step-daughter Khloe Kardashian - whose mother is Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner - recently had a heart-to-heart on reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', in which Khloe admitted she struggled to deal with the star's transition.

Caitlyn said: ''I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart. Day after day after month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, 'Hey, how are you doing?' You can't help but sit there and think, 'Okay, is it because I transitioned? They don't like me anymore?' I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn't do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.''

And Khloe replied: ''I don't know if just because you didn't do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong. In this family we deal with things very quickly. We don't have time to really process a lot of things because we're always on to the next and for me, at the time, I just wasn't at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships.

''It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mum and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive.

''But then I was also like, this isn't even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s**t to deal with, so why don't you guys figure that stuff out. But I don't think Caitlyn is a bad person at all.''