Caitlyn Jenner will ''always love'' her ex-wife Kris Jenner.

The 67-year-old television personality - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - has been slammed by the Kardashian family for ''bashing'' their mother Kris in her new memoir 'Secrets of My Life', but the star has now said she still cares about her former flame.

She told her step-daughter Kim Kardashian West in Sunday (04.06.17) night's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': ''That really bothers me [that Kris is upset about the book], but I have to be honest in the book about what my feelings are. I'll always love her. We'll always have 23 years of our lives raising all these children. I'm not throwing that all out.''

And the former 'I Am Cait' star has insisted the book simply tells her own story, and has said she was ''honest'' throughout the memoir.

She added: ''This book is my story. Everyone in life has stuff that they have to deal with and this was my stuff and this is how I dealt with it. In doing that and being so honest with yourself and how freeing that is to not live your life with secrets and stuff inside is an amazing world to travel down. It's just very fulfilling.''

The news comes after her daughter Kendall, 21, said in preview clips for the episode that she doesn't believe Caitlyn is ''purposefully lying'' about her relationship with Kris, with whom she also has 19-year-old daughter Kylie.

Kendall told her mother Kris in the episode: ''I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it's so not true. The weird part is, I don't think it's purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that's what happened for some weird reason.

''And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it's like, those are the kids that you raised! If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It's insane, mom! That's insane!''