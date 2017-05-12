Caitlyn Jenner ''downplayed'' her gender identity when she was married to Kris Jenner.

Although Caitlyn claims Kris always knew she wanted to be a woman, something Kris denies, the former Olympian admitted she may not have been entirely honest with Kris.

Speaking about when they first met, she said: ''At that time, I had been taking hormones for four-and-a-half years, I had been in therapy, I was developing breasts and I had been having electrolysis to get rid of my beard.

''I was getting ready [to transition] and I wanted to do it before I was 40, but I got to the age of 39 and I just couldn't take it any further because of society.

''I was honest with her, but did I downplay it? Absolutely.

When we met, I had been going through years of hell, so I decided to invest in our marriage and having children. It was a distraction.

''I got into trouble with my kids for saying that before, so let me clear that up - they weren't a distraction, I was just distracted from who I really was.''

Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015 but admitted that her and Kris' daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner had discovered the truth previously, by setting up security cameras in their rooms.

Speaking on BBC Two's Victoria Derbyshire show, she said: ''One day, everyone had gone out so I thought, 'Great I can be myself for a few hours'.

''Kylie had a full-length mirror in her room, so I went in to use it. About two hours later, I could hear her screaming. I'd been caught on her security system, and she saw everything. Technology got me.

''But everyone brushed it off and we never spoke about it again. Everyone stayed quiet.''