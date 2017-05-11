Caitlyn Jenner hasn't spoken to Kim Kardashian West ''in a long time''.

The 67-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing her gender transition in 2015 - was stepfather to Kim when she was married to the star's mother Kris Jenner, and has said whilst she believes Kim is a ''wonderful person'', the pair haven't had contact in some time.

Caitlyn said: ''I love Kimberly, I think she's a wonderful person. But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay, you know, I keep my distance. I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world.''

And the 'I Am Cait' star says her decision not to speak to her step-children - which also include Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian - comes as she believes there's too much ''drama'' within the family which could interfere with the release of her new memoir 'Secrets of My Life'.

She added to the 'Today' show on Australia's 'Nine Network' on Thursday (11.05.17): ''There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that.''

The comments come after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said she doesn't ''respect the character'' Caitlyn - who has two daughters Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, with Kris as well as four children from previous relationships - is now showing after she included details of her relationship with Kris in her book.

Kim said: ''That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don't respect the character that she's showing now ... like there's no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don't bash other people I just think it's not tasteful.''

And the 36-year-old television personality's ''heart breaks'' for her mother Kris, who has to hear all these ''untruthful'' things.

She added: ''My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she's been through so much. Caitlyn's promoting this book and she's saying all these things. And I just don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair, things aren't truthful.

''I feel like it's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don't expect her to be honest about my mom now ... But it's just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.''