Caitlyn Jenner ''basically stayed in'' her house for six years.

The 67-year-old TV star - who was formerly known as Bruce before undergoing gender reassignment surgery - has revealed she was housebound for years because she couldn't come to terms with her gender issues.

Caitlyn - who is releasing her memoirs 'The Secrets Of My Life' - told 'Lorraine': ''Through the 80s I really struggled, there are six years in there that I go over in the book, they were probably the worst years of my life. I basically stayed in my house for six years, I didn't fit in anywhere. I didn't belong anywhere.''

Caitlyn emerged from her depression before she turned 40 because she realised she needed to live her life regardless of her gender and soon after, she met her future wife Kris Kardashian.

She went on: ''I thought that I was going to transition before I was 40. I got to 39 and couldn't go further, you know it wasn't time.

''Three or four months later, Kris! I was open with her, now did I downplay it some. I'm sure I did. Because I had gone through hell for six years. I loved her ... of course she was aware. I thought we could deal.''

The couple divorced in 2015 after Caitlyn's transition and despite the star's claims that her wife knew at the time, the pair are now embroiled in a feud.

Speaking in a recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian's, Kris said after reading an advanced copy of the book: ''I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time.

''None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole?''