Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for office.

The 67-year-old reality star admitted she would ''seriously'' consider going into politics if she felt that would be a more effective way of instigating change than working on the ''outside'' with her foundation.

Caitlyn - who was previously known as Bruce - admitted she used to be approached by audience members who suggested she ran for office when she was doing public speaking gigs before she transitioned in 2015.

She laughed: ''I've got way too many skeletons in my closet.''

She added: ''Or would I be better working from the inside. If that is the case... I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.''

The 'I Am Cait' star is known for her Republican views and voted for current president Donald Trump but insisted she wouldn't give the party or the leader a pass if they ''screw up'' and urged them to listen closely to the transgender community.

Speaking at the 92nd Street Y community centre in New York City on Tuesday (25.04.17) evening, she said: ''My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community.

''I've got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.''

Caitlyn previously insisted she will always support the trans community ahead of her political beliefs.

She said: ''Here's the deal; yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics [as in] less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff.

''But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community.''