Caitlyn Jenner built a six-foot wall around her house when she was transitioning.

The 70-year-old former Olympian - who was known as Bruce Jenner before she had gender reassignment surgery back in 2015 - had the blocked structure erected so that no one would out her before she was ready to make the announcement.

Speaking on Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' on Friday (28.11.19) night, she added: ''This was before I came out, because I couldn't go out the front door to my pool because I thought someone would get a picture.''

However, Caitlyn - who has daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, with her ex-wife Kris Jenner as well as Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt from two previous relationships - ripped down the wall as soon as she had shared her new identity and image on the front page of Vanity Fair magazine.

She explained: ''The day Vanity Fair came out, the wall came down.''

Caitlyn recently admitted it was harder to transition than to train to win gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics because she didn't feel ''accepted''.

She explained: ''I trained 12 years for the games. I trained 65 years to transition in 2015. It was harder to do, it was less accepted.

''Everyone loved the games, a lot of people when they see you transition hate your guts. Look at the quotes on Instagram. By far that was a lot more difficult.''

Although 'I Am Cait' star is happier since transitioning, she admitted it hasn't been easy and she doesn't always feel accepted by the trans community.

She said: ''Has it been easy? Not even close. I've raised about 2.6 million dollars, given it away to trans organisations. A lot of them are extraordinarily appreciative of it. On the other hand they're having their big fundraiser and say, 'Oh please don't show up you're too controversial.' ''