Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are ''partners in every sense of the word''.

It has been rumoured that the duo are in a romantic relationship but the business owner refused to respond to claims they are anything more than good friends.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, she said: ''I think I've described it pretty well. At the end of the day, Caitlyn and I are family. We're great together in business and we have a great partnership, on the personal side as family, and on the business side, me managing her career and us supporting each other in whatever business ventures we're involved in together ...

''I think we have a really special relationship, and I don't think we need to be an item to have a really special relationship. What does an item mean? I am here for Caitlyn 1000 per cent, and Caitlyn is here for me 1000 per cent. The best way to describe our relationship is we're partners in every sense of the word. When it comes to work, absolutely there for each other 100 per cent. When it comes to family and our personal relationship, absolutely there for each other 100 per cent. There's no denying that, absolutely.''

Meanwhile, Sophia, 23, previously expressed how grateful she feels to have an ''amazing loving partner'' in the 'I Am Cait' star.

She wrote at the time: ''I have chosen to be very intentional about the people I surround myself with. Surround yourself with those that inspire, those that are beautiful, those that are genuine, those that empower you, and those that choose love. I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have. I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn't fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special!''