Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she always planned to be buried as a woman.

For a long time the reality TV star - who was born a man and was previously known as Bruce Jenner - was afraid to tell the world about her true self but wrote in her will that if she died, she should be dressed as a woman before being buried.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer on '20/20', Caitlyn explained that her will stipulated: ''When I'm buried, I want to be dressed as her 'cause that's the way I'm going to heaven.''

However, Caitlyn, 67, eventually came out as transgender two years ago and revealed her new identity with a photograph of herself in a corset on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in June 2015, something she says many of her children did not approve of.

Caitlyn said: ''I know my kids, they thought, 'You know what, it's a little too much'. But, from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years. To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important and [I wanted] the shock value. I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life, and that picture did it.''

Caitlyn has six children and four step-children from her three previous marriages but admitted that she has grown distant from some of them; thought to be her ex-wife Kris Jenner's children, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

She said: ''Some [of my children] I have remained very close to. A couple of them ... I'm a little more distant. I have to admit, I'll sit here and wonder, 'Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don't call, like, all the time?'

''Nobody calls that much. I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.''

In a statement to ABC News, the Jenner children expressed their support for Caitlyn saying. ''We love our father and have a deep admiration for her bravery in pursuit of becoming a more authentic version of herself,'' the statement reads. ''Every family is different with its own unique set of milestones, but we can honestly say that Caitlyn's gender transition has brought our family closer together and for that we are grateful.''