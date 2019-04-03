Busy Phillips doesn't like wearing make-up.

The 39-year-old talk show host loves ''very natural skin'' and rarely uses any cosmetics on her face when she isn't working.

She said: ''I'm not a woman who wears foundation or powder off camera; I'm definitely into very natural skin.

''I'll do a toner and then some moisturiser over that and that's pretty much my everyday face.

''Maybe I'll use a highlighter shimmer situation on my eyelids if I'm feeling it. I actually have light blonde eyelashes and I'm not really down for eyelash extensions, so I just like to curl my lashes and use mascara.''

The 'Busy Tonight' star has previously spoken of how she was asked to cover her moles earlier in her career but she insists that, these days, there is no way she would be ''shamed'' over her skin.

Busy - who is the new face of Olay - told Refinery 29: ''I'm my own boss, so I would never put up with being shamed for my skin, like I was early in my career.

''Actually, one of the reasons I was appealing to Olay as a partner is because of my skin and of the experiences I've had with my moles. It's an empowering, full-circle moment for me in my career.

''My skin is one of the things that I was told to make less than myself, and now this iconic brand is tell me that they love my natural skin -- that's amazing.''

And the former 'Dawson's Creek' star claimed she faces ''a struggle'' not to have her photos digitally altered.

She said: ''Now, I'm savvier and older, and I have more agency in my career, so I have less of a desire to fit into anyone else's idea of what is 'beautiful'.

''It's still somewhat of a struggle; I still have to make it clear when I do photoshoots that I don't want any retouching done to remove any of my beauty marks or moles. We should all be celebrating and protecting our skin.''