Busy Philipps refuses to give out parenting advice.

The 40-year-old actress - who has daughters Birdie, 11, and Cricket, six, with her husband Marc Silverstein - has revealed she won't be offering any parenting tips to her former 'Dawson's Creek' co-stars Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson, both of whom are set to have kids later this year.

She said: ''I make it a point to never give anyone advice about babies or kids just because everyone's experience is so unique.

''Every baby is different and it's just not the kind of thing - you can prepare all you want and get all the stuff and it still doesn't help.''

Busy said that, to some extent, Michelle and Joshua will need to ''figure it out'' for themselves.

The Hollywood star - who appeared on 'Dawson's Creek' from 2001 until 2003 - explained to Us Weekly: ''The only thing that a new parent needs to know is that they will figure it out. Because everyone does.''

Earlier this year, Busy insisted she doesn't want any more children of her own.

The actress is currently watching her best friend Michelle go through her second pregnancy, but the process hasn't given her any baby fever of her own, as she's quite happy being a mother of two.

When asked if she's got baby fever, Busy said: ''I do love babies, [but] I don't want to be pregnant again.''

Busy revealed that her youngest daughter, Cricket, is also opposed to the idea of the actress having another baby.

She shared: ''[Having a brother] is the last thing that they've ever talked about.

''They occasionally have been like, 'Maybe a sister.' Cricket doesn't want any other siblings because she doesn't want anyone to distract from her innate cuteness.''