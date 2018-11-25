Busy Philipps thinks discussing frivolous issues is a great way of ''unplugging'' from reality.

The 39-year-old star has revealed why her talk show on the E! network, 'Busy Tonight', focuses on lighthearted topics and pop culture rather than politics.

Speaking to the Herald Sun newspaper in Australia, Busy explained: ''It's okay to care about refugee children being held at the borders and then also do a face mask and like, have fun.

''Otherwise your brain is going to break.''.

Busy sees her show as a form of escapism, allowing her audience to switch off from the more serious and worrying issues they face on a daily basis.

She said: ''We're reaching a point where so many people feel so overwhelmed by world events that they're having a hard time sort of unplugging from it.''

Last month, meanwhile, Busy credited her best pal Michelle Williams with saving her marriage to Marc Silverstein.

The actress - who has kids Birdie, ten, and Cricket, five, with Marc - revealed that when her love life hit a rough patch, she sought emotional support in the arms of another man, and considered getting a divorce.

Busy said: ''There was a man I was friends with, another dad. We'd been having lunch and stuff. Texting. Talking on the phone a lot. Honestly, I had a crush on him. I like him. Maybe I even loved him? He clearly liked me too.''

Busy confronted Marc and told him she wanted a divorce, prompting him to ask her for a second chance.

But fellow actress Michelle urged her to try and ''keep her family intact''.

Busy explained: ''[Michelle said] it would be really awful for two years and then you would find a new normal but honestly, if you can keep your family intact, I think you should do it.''