Busy Philipps' key to marriage is ''complete honesty''.

The 38-year-old actress has been married to Marc Silverstein - with whom she has daughters Birdie Leigh, nine, and Cricket Pearl, four - since 2007, and has said they are now at a point in their relationship where they can be honest about everything, even if it's ''brutal''.

She said: ''Complete honesty is key for us. We're just in a place where we're incredibly open and honest with one another about literally everything. It took us years to get to that place - and some of it was f**king brutal, you know? And like, not great - you don't wanna hear it! But it really is incredibly helpful, 'cause [your partner knows] you better than anyone, probably. I like being very open and honest. And sometimes that means saying, 'I'm sorry,' and sometimes that means saying, like, 'I need you to say, I'm sorry.'''

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star admits that her marriage isn't always ''easy'', and notes that she and Marc hit a rough patch whilst he was directing 'I Feel Pretty', which she stars in.

But the couple were able to push past their differences by having a ''conversation'' about how they were feeling.

Busy added: ''I've been vocal that marriage is not easy. It's complicated. We had a really hard summer [last year], with him directing - and the specifics of what that is and what that means, I don't think is super important, publicly, to get into.

''Everyone is working and struggling to make it work, you know? But I think being honest about how difficult marriage is, and succeeding in long-term relationships is - I think that's a great conversation to be had.''

The couple are conscious about what they share with the world, and Busy insists she won't ever post ''horrible moments'' of her daughters on social media because she doesn't think it's ''fair'' to them.

Speaking to Health magazine, she said: ''People are like, 'Your girls always look so sweet,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, because I'm not gonna post their horrible moments for you to see!' That's not fair to them. And there's some private stuff that I don't talk too intensely about. There's stuff with Marc and our relationship that I don't think is appropriate for me to put out publicly because of my children.''