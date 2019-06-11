Busy Philipps is ''still taking a bunch of meetings'' over her chat show 'Busy Tonight'.

The 39-year-old actress was devastated when she discovered her talk show wouldn't be returning to E! for a second series, but has said she's still planning on getting a deal with another network to continue the show elsewhere.

She said: ''We're still taking a bunch of meetings and stuff and we have people. It's just a question of making sure that it's the right place.''

Busy says that whilst there's a need for ''different voices'' in the media, she doesn't think E! was the ''right place'' for her, so hopes she can find a ''better place'' for her show in the future.

She added to Us Weekly: ''There is a need for, different voices to be in media, you know, talking about different types of things. People want that. I just wasn't at the exact right place for people to be able to access that and get it. So maybe we'll figure out a better place for it to happen.''

The news comes after the 'Dawson's Creek' alum explained she felt as though ''the rug had been pulled out from underneath'' her when she discovered the show had been axed.

She said: ''I felt a little bit like the rug had been pulled out from underneath me. I landed in Dallas and got a text from my manager saying, 'Let me know when you're in the car,' which was strange because it was a Friday night. I didn't know what it was going to be and then she said, 'I'm sorry Bus, there's no good way to tell you this. But they're not going to continue with the show.'

''I ordered a tequila when I got to the hotel and I shot a music video in my room. And then I went to bed and woke up the next morning and worked all day and the day after that.''

Busy announced the cancellation last month on her Instagram Story, and said at the time she was trying to bring it to another network.

She explained: ''My show 'Busy Tonight' won't be returning to the E! network after May 16. We have eight more shows on E! and then who knows what the future will bring.

''We're meeting with people and seeing if there's somewhere that makes sense for it to go because I would live to continue doing it. I think we will. I have faith in me.''