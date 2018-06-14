Busy Philipps no longer weighs herself, because it gives her ''anxiety''.

The 38-year-old actress has admitted that whilst she hits the gym every day in order to kickstart her mornings, she no longer focuses on how many pounds she has shed, as the process of stepping on the scales triggers the feelings of anxiety she has battled since she was a child.

She said: ''For me, getting the endorphins and the sweat every morning is part of what I think helps me keep [my anxiety] in check.

''I stopped weighing myself almost two years ago, because I noticed that it was giving me anxiety and really affecting my mood. If you are somebody who wants to make a life change and that scale gets you the motivation of, like, 'Yes, I got down two lbs. this week!' I for sure get that. But for me, just being stable in my body has helped me a lot.''

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star - who has daughters Birdie Leigh, nine, and Cricket Pearl, four, with her husband Marc Silverstein - has struggled with her mental health for many years, and on top of staying away from the scales, she finds treatments such as the ''infrared sauna'' are great at keeping her anxiety at bay.

She added: ''I grew up in a family where mental health issues are ... we've got 'em! I've had that since I was a kid - racing thoughts, unable to get control of my thoughts, spinning out into paralysis of not being able to do anything and crying hysterically about it, or just feeling totally helpless. I've also done acupuncture for it; the infrared sauna helps, and the CBD and THC gummies, which I'm a very strong proponent of now.''

Busy does her best to work out every day and although she doesn't always feel like heading to the gym, she knows she'll ''feel better'' if she does.

Speaking to Health magazine, the 'I Feel Pretty' actress said: ''I work out seven days most weeks, but I'm also not hard on myself. If I wake up and I'm exhausted and I can't f***ing do it, then I'll give myself a break. I also think there's a point where I know to push through, 'cause I'll feel better after I do it. The best thing you can do if you're hungover is work out, and then you feel 100 percent better - even if you're still drunk when you get on the SoulCycle bike.''