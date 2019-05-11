Busy Philipps felt like ''the rug had been pulled out from underneath'' her after her talk show 'Busy Tonight' was cancelled.

The 39-year-old actress recently revealed her chat show will not return to E! for a second season, and has recalled the moment her manager told her the upsetting news, saying she spent the night drinking tequila.

She said: ''I felt a little bit like the rug had been pulled out from underneath me. I landed in Dallas and got a text from my manager saying, 'Let me know when you're in the car,' which was strange because it was a Friday night. I didn't know what it was going to be and then she said, 'I'm sorry Bus, there's no good way to tell you this. But they're not going to continue with the show.'

''I ordered a tequila when I got to the hotel and I shot a music video in my room. And then I went to bed and woke up the next morning and worked all day and the day after that.''

But Busy insists she's still ''overly hugely optimistic'' about the possibility of her show being shopped to another network.

Speaking to Variety magazine, she added: ''I just know the reality of all of this stuff, but I think that there's something, maybe, somewhere. You know, people talk about looking for white spaces in the market. And then you're like, 'Oh, wait. Maybe the white space is this for a reason - because they don't give it a chance. They pull the plug.''

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum announced her show had been cancelled on her Instagram story, where she said she is hoping to bring it to another network.

She said: ''My show 'Busy Tonight' won't be returning to the E! network after May 16. We have eight more shows on E! and then who knows what the future will bring.

''We're meeting with people and seeing if there's somewhere that makes sense for it to go because I would live to continue doing it. I think we will. I have faith in me.''

The final episode of 'Busy Tonight' is set to air on Thursday, May 16.