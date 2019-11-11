Busy Philipps says her female friends have ''got her through everything''.

The 40-year-old actress credits her girl pals for keeping her head above water and thinks internet friends can be a blessing.

Speaking during the My Best Friend, My Best Self panel at the Glamour Women Of The Year Summit, she said: ''I've long believed in Internet friendships becoming real-life friendships. I do think one of the wonderful things about social media is it can help you reach out to people: commenting on people's photos, finding likeminded people through friends of friends. Supporting friends and showing up for friends, especially when you're a business owner, is something that's really important. Female friends are the thing that's gotten me through everything.''

Meanwhile, Busy previously opened up about how ''scared'' she got after a battle with anxiety but was terrified to tell her parents in case they told her there was ''something wrong'' with her.

She said: ''I used to lie awake in bed at night and I would have spinning thoughts. It would be really hard for me to get to sleep and I would be so scared that I wouldn't even go to my parents' room. I didn't want to tell them what was happening because I thought there was something wrong with me. Turns out, there's nothing wrong with me. Once I was able to start talking about it, it relieved a lot of the anxiety. I was able to get help - therapy, and sometimes medication. There's nothing wrong with that either. I would've liked to tell my younger self not to be embarrassed or ashamed, and to open up and to talk about what's happening ... It feels kind of incredible to know that you're not alone. So, you're not alone.''