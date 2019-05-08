Busy Philipps is ''genuinely scared for women and girls'' following Georgia's controversial abortion law and used her platform on her late night talk show 'Busy Tonight' to address the legislation and also admit to having a termination when she was just 15.
Busy Philipps is ''genuinely scared for women and girls'' in the US following the passing of a controversial abortion law in the state of Georgia.
The 39-year-old actress disagrees with the state's newly passed legislation - which was signed off by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp - which outlaws most terminations once ''a fetal heartbeat'' is detected, a development that usually occurs at around six weeks which is a time when most women do not know they are pregnant.
Busy used her platform on her late night talk show 'Busy Tonight' to insist that it is ''women and their doctors'' who are in the ''best position'' to decide what they should do with their babies and also confess to her audience that she had an abortion as a teenager.
Speaking the episode of her show which aired on Tuesday (07.05.19), she said: ''I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this: Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them. Nobody else, nobody.
''And here is the reality the statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion'. Well, you know me.''
Busy then emotionally confessed she was just 15 when she had her own termination and she insisted that women need to be brave and share their own ''stories'' to challenge the legislation and highlight the problems with it.
She added: ''I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country. I think we all need to talk about it and share our stories more.''
The 'Vice Principals' star then made a ''hard left turn'' to talk about the Met Gala 2019, claiming that the glamorous event actually depicts the struggles women have in modern society.
She said: ''Is that a hard left turn? Yeah, it is. Is it kind of jarring? Yes, it is also kind of jarring. But, guess what? That's what being a f***ing woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body and then you just have to go back to work.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Simon and Robyn barely have time to contemplate their perfect lives with their happy marriage...
An improvement on 2006's The Reef, this underwater adventure doesn't hold a candle to big...
Marlon and Shawn Wayans of "Scary Movie" fame underwent hours of makeup each day to...