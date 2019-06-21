Busy Philipps wants to teach her children that fame can be a ''positive thing''.

The 'Busy Tonight' host has two daughters, Birdie, 10, and Cricket, six, with her husband Marc Silverstein, and has said that whilst it can be ''weirdly overwhelming'' for her to be stopped by fans on the street when she's out with her brood, she's teaching her tots to understand that her fame isn't a bad thing.

She said: ''I took the girls to Disneyland for Mother's Day, and Birdie, my daughter, got freaked out because the difference even since the last time we were there [was so dramatic]. People were taking pictures of us and [calling out] at me, and it was weirdly overwhelming and not truly a thing that I feel like I want or even signed up for.''

Busy, 39, says her eldest daughter Birdie is particularly concerned about the strangers who speak to her mother, but is encouraging her to appreciate the great parts about it.

She added: ''I was like, 'I know it's tough for you to have to share your mom with everybody, and that people think they know you and your sister and your dad - but at some point I think you'll understand better that it's a positive thing that people feel towards me. It's not negative and it shouldn't be scary.'

''If it does feel scary for her I get it, because it's weird. But it's also nice that people feel connected to me, because I'm a person who's also always wanted to feel connected to everyone else.''

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum aired the last episode of her talk show on E! last month, but says she's keen to carry on her work as she wants to give women a ''voice'' on late-night television.

Speaking to Michigan Avenue she said: ''['Busy Tonight'] is a way to connect to an audience that was being underserved or overlooked and who weren't feeling seen or heard in the media that was being given to them.

''The only reason I wanted to do a talk show was that I clearly saw a disparity in that women weren't given a voice in late-night television. I think it's important for all types of voices to be heard in as many different ways as possible.''