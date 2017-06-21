Busy Philipps finds exercise helps her to cope with her anxiety.

The 37-year-old actress has opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression in an honest post on social media, and she has revealed if she undergoes a gruelling fitness regime that sees her work up a sweat ''every single day'' she instantly feels ''better'' as a mother and her sadness is ''lighter''.

Alongside a picture of the blonde-haired beauty in her gym attire after her exercise class, which she posted on her Instagram account, she proudly wrote: ''How much sweat is too much sweat? Someone asked me if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don't really care all that much. I post those for myself, as a f**k yes for showing up. I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I'm calmer, I'm a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter. (sic).''

The 'White Chicks' star - who has daughters Birdie, eight, and Cricket, three, with her husband Marc Silverstein - has admitted not only does fitness help her battle her ''fog of anxiety'' and mental health illness, but it also benefits her physically, as she has stopped ''picking'' at her skin.

She added: ''I've been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I've just felt better about myself.(And obvi I go to therapy too) (sic).''

But Busy has insisted her intense work outs are not to help her achieve the ''perfect'' body but to feel the best she can in her ''body and brain'' for the rest of her life.

Her post concluded: ''My goal is not some perfect bod (I like chips and salsa and margs too much for that) My goal is to feel the best I can in my body and my brain for the rest of my life. @lekfit @shapewithangela @soulcycle #ipaidforthis (sic).''