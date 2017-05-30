Busy Philipps has paid an emotional tribute to her friend who died by suicide.

Jennah Ferrer-Foronda took her own life on March 7 and after Busy held a memorial for her at her house over the weekend, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her grief.

Sharing a picture of her with Jennah, she wrote: ''How much do we share anymore? What does anything mean on here anyway? This is my beautiful friend @jennah.ferrer.foronda. On March 7, she took her own life. She was so many things. She was a mother, a friend, an artist, A poet, a warrior, a f**king Instagram lover, a complex human being, a beautiful beautiful sensitive soul. She was my very first mom friend. I met her when we were both like 9 weeks pregnant with our kids. Our kids are still such good friends.

''Today we held a memorial for her at my house and did a kundalini prayer and had a sound bath and told stories and the kids did art and made flower crowns and necklaces and we drank rose and all the things she would have loved. I honestly don't know what any of this means or if we are Sims or if there's a god or what but I know that people matter (sic).''

Busy also issued a plea for people to reach out for help if they need it and she posted the number for the National Suicide hotline in the US.

She wrote: ''People matter. And if you feel like you don't right now, please know that you do. I know you do. Call someone. Reach out. I miss my friend. Her son will miss her forever. National suicide hotline: 1-800-273-8255. I love you Jennah. Be at peace (sic).''