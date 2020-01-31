Busy Philipps doesn't want any more children.

The 40-year-old actress - who has Birdie, 11, and Cricket, six, with her husband Marc Silverstein - is currently watching her best friend Michelle Williams go through her second pregnancy, but has said the process hasn't given her any baby fever of her own, as she's quite happy being a mother of two.

When asked if she's got baby fever, she said: ''I do love babies, [but] I don't want to be pregnant again.''

And it seems her daughters share the same viewpoint, as although they sometimes think having another sister would be nice, they would hate to have a baby brother.

She added of her brood: ''[Having a brother] is the last thing that they've ever talked about. They occasionally have been like, 'Maybe a sister.' Cricket doesn't want any other siblings because she doesn't want anyone to distract from her innate cuteness.''

Instead of adding children to the family, Busy and Marc are instead getting more pets, and have just adopted two baby hamsters.

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum joked to Us Weekly magazine: ''I'm hopeful that when I return to Los Angeles, they will still be there and not, like, in the walls of my house or something. We also have two cats and two fish.''

Meanwhile, Busy recently said she's been teaching her daughters about the positives of fame whenever she's stopped by fans on the street when she's out with her brood.

She said: ''I took the girls to Disneyland for Mother's Day, and Birdie, my daughter, got freaked out because the difference even since the last time we were there [was so dramatic]. People were taking pictures of us and [calling out] at me, and it was weirdly overwhelming and not truly a thing that I feel like I want or even signed up for.

''I was like, 'I know it's tough for you to have to share your mom with everybody, and that people think they know you and your sister and your dad - but at some point I think you'll understand better that it's a positive thing that people feel towards me. It's not negative and it shouldn't be scary.'

''If it does feel scary for her I get it, because it's weird. But it's also nice that people feel connected to me, because I'm a person who's also always wanted to feel connected to everyone else.''