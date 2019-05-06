Busy Philipps' chat show has been axed by E!

The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that 'Busy Tonight' will not return for a second season but she is hoping to bring it to another network.

She said: ''My show 'Busy Tonight' won't be returning to the E! network after May 16. We have eight more shows on E! and then who knows what the future will bring.

''We're meeting with people and seeing if there's somewhere that makes sense for it to go because I would live to continue doing it. I think we will. I have faith in me.''

The final episode of 'Busy Tonight' will air on Thursday, May 16.

Busy had recently spoken about how important it was for her to be representing women in late night TV in America.

She said: ''Our show is political. It's just not necessarily partisan, and we don't talk about the president right now, you know? But things like having a woman on television in late night is inherently political. And my body is political, and me talking casually about bleeding and my period ... and talking freely about sexuality and women's bodies is an act of defiance. And it's something I feel really strongly about, especially as the mother of two girls.''

And the star's long-standing friendships with a number of celebrities was helpful when booking guests for the show.

She said: ''I ... know everyone. I've been here for a really long time. And I've managed to carve out this super-weird career that spans 20 years, and in those 20 years, I'm a person that's able to maintain relationships, both at work and in my personal life. You know, I'm like a gatherer. I'm a keeper.''