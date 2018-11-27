Busy Philipps had a very different ecstasy experience to Kim Kardashian West.

The 39-year-old actress has opened up about the reality star revealed she was high on the substance when she married first husband Damon Thomas in 2000, as well as when she made her infamous sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J three years later.

Speaking on her late night talk show 'Busy Tonight', the host said: ''I've done ecstasy. I was a '90s raver in Arizona. Making a sex tape literally never occurred to me on ecstasy. It never made me horny.

''It just made me wanna dance... Maybe it's because Kim and I were doing different types of E.

''She had that good Hollywood E and I had Arizona E, which may or may not have been just 100 percent meth. I don't know.''

The 'Dawson's Creek' star joked she was happy she and Kim, 38, both used the same terminology for the drug, even if she admitted it showed their age.

She added: ''I do like that both Kim and I say ecstasy and not 'Molly'. It tells you how old we are. It's like how baby boomers call pot 'dope.' ''

Her comments come after Kim - who is now married to Kanye West - made her own confession on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' over the weekend.

She said: ''I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.''

To which Scott Disick - who has three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with Kim's sister and his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - asked: ''You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?''

And Kim added: ''Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.''