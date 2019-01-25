Busted star James Bourne says the band's upcoming new album is an ''updated version'' of their signature sound.

The 'Year 3000' hitmakers reformed in 2016, 11 years after going their separate ways, and the trio - James, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - returned with a synthpop sound on their comeback LP 'Night Driver'.

For their upcoming fourth studio LP 'Half Way There', the boys have returned to the pop/rock songs which made them stars and guitarist James admits they are very excited for their fans to hear the record.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning (25.01.19), he said: ''We are to the moon and back about this album, we are so excited. The last album we made was a bit different to what we usually do. And this album we've really made an update version of the band that we're remembered for being.''

Frontman Charlie - who quit the band in 2005 to go on and form heavy rock band Fightstar - admits he and the guys are closer than ever since reuniting and are enjoying being Busted a lot more.

The 'Air Hostess' singer said: ''We've been back together about three years now and it feels better this time round.''

Matt - who is married to TV presenter Emma Willis - insists the new LP is the best collection of songs Busted have ever made.

The bassist said: ''We went around the houses and came back to what we do best. We've made the record we always wanted to make. It's the Busted album we always wanted to make.''

'Half Way There will be released on February 1.