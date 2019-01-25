Busted's James Bourne says the band can't wait for their fans to hear their new album 'Half Way There' because the boys have made an LP laced with tracks that share the sound of their greatest hits.
Busted star James Bourne says the band's upcoming new album is an ''updated version'' of their signature sound.
The 'Year 3000' hitmakers reformed in 2016, 11 years after going their separate ways, and the trio - James, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - returned with a synthpop sound on their comeback LP 'Night Driver'.
For their upcoming fourth studio LP 'Half Way There', the boys have returned to the pop/rock songs which made them stars and guitarist James admits they are very excited for their fans to hear the record.
Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning (25.01.19), he said: ''We are to the moon and back about this album, we are so excited. The last album we made was a bit different to what we usually do. And this album we've really made an update version of the band that we're remembered for being.''
Frontman Charlie - who quit the band in 2005 to go on and form heavy rock band Fightstar - admits he and the guys are closer than ever since reuniting and are enjoying being Busted a lot more.
The 'Air Hostess' singer said: ''We've been back together about three years now and it feels better this time round.''
Matt - who is married to TV presenter Emma Willis - insists the new LP is the best collection of songs Busted have ever made.
The bassist said: ''We went around the houses and came back to what we do best. We've made the record we always wanted to make. It's the Busted album we always wanted to make.''
'Half Way There will be released on February 1.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.