Busted believe their new album 'Half Way There' sounds like the record they always wanted to make, and Charlie Simpson - alongside bandmates James Bourne and Matt Willis - is very proud of the LP.
Busted's new album is the record they always wanted to make.
The 'What I Go To School For' trio - made up of Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne - released their fourth LP 'Half Way There' on Friday (01.02.19) and they have described it as a true return to form after getting more experimental on their 2016 effort 'Night Driver' which came almost 11 years after they first split up.
Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning', Charlie said: ''We had a great time, there's a lot of fond memories. But I think doing it again now, I feel like we're having a much better time because we're completely in control with what we're doing.
''To be honest, this album has been a bit of a moment for us. We sort of made the album that never was, I feel like this is the seminal Busted album.''
While the band all agreed the new LP embodies their style so much it such have been self titled - just like their 2002 debut - Matt revealed the thinking behind its name.
He explained: ''It's a 'Year 3000' reference. We talk about the seventh album, and halfway through this you're half way to the seventh album. And we're kind of at that point in our lives as well, we're mid 30s, we feel like we're half way there.''
The trio - who also released 'A Present For Everyone' in 2003 - are all on the ''same creative page'' after doing various projects over the years, with Matt and James forming McBusted with their McFly pals and Charlie recording with his post-hardcore band Fightstar as well as working on solo material.
Now, they are looking forward to the future and Matt admitted he would love it if the new collection was their first to top the UK charts.
Speaking two days before the official ranking will be revealed, he laughed:''I really want a number one album. Busted have't had a number one album, we had two number twos. Today, we're number one.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.