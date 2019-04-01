Busted's Wembley show was crashed by a stage invader.

The pop punk trio - Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis - were performing their final song of the career-spanning set, 'Year 3000', at The SSE Arena when an overexcited man managed to jump on the stage, before being ''restrained'' by security staff.

An onlooker at the gig on Saturday (30.03.19) told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Some guy jumped on stage and had to be restrained by security.

''He was going mad. The boys faced a terrifying security threat.''

Meanwhile, the 'Crashed the Wedding' hitmakers recently found themselves submerged in sand for their music video for new single 'Shipwrecked in Atlantis', and James had a scare when he couldn't feel his legs.

Matt recalled: ''We had half a ton of sand covering our bodies so we couldn't move and snuggled to breathe.

''James lost the feeling in his legs.''

The 'What I Go To School For' hitmakers will next be seen headlining Hampton Court Palace Festival on June 8.

The band recently reached number two in the Official UK Chart with their LP 'Half Way There' and they plan to perform some songs from the record as well as their greatest hits on the night.

James recently admitted that Busted are ''just finding'' their ''rhythm''.

The 35-year-old star and his bandmates went back to their pop punk roots on 'Half Way There' but freshened up their sound.

James was asked by fans on Twitter how they can top the record and he said that their new music will be even ''better'' as they are enjoying being in the band again.

When one fan asked when their next record will be out, he replied: ''Our albums will keep getting better. Trust me on that. I feel like we're just finding our rhythm.''

And when another said: ''How can they honestly get better than they are now? HALF WAY THERE IS THE BEST! (sic)'', he wrote back: ''They will get better.''

Another user tweeted that they hope they don't ''lose their Busted vibe'', to which he replied: ''The vibe is here to stay.''