Busted have called on their fans to ''boycott'' 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack in a bid to get a number one album.

The pop punk trio - comprised of Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne - have a challenge on their hands if they want their latest record 'Half Way There', which is released on February 1, to beat Hugh Jackman's musical movie's reign at the top of the Official UK Chart, and have pleaded with their loyal following not to listen to the soundtrack so they can have their first ever No1 record.

Matt Willis told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I think this is the best Busted album and if you're a Busted fan it's the perfect Busted album.

''I feel the fanbase will go out and get it but we are going to get f***ed over by The Greatest f***ing Showman, and we will be number two again.

''I'm so p****d off.''

The band came close in 2003, with their debut album 'A Present For Everyone', which reached number two, with the late King of Pop Michael Jackson beating them to the top spot with his 'Number Ones' compilation.

Matt continued ''We've had nine number one singles but not an album because we were beaten by anomalies like Michael Jackson, and now we will get beaten by another f***ing anomaly.''

Charlie said of their rival: ''It is huge, but it's for mums on school runs, they're not even music fans.''

Begging people to avoid listening to the soundtrack - which features the hit song 'The Greatest Show' and 'A Million Dreams' - Matt said: ''Please boycott 'The Greatest Showman, just for one week, please, please, please, just one week, let's do it!''

However, it's not just 'The Greatest Showman' that stands in their way, as Bring Me The Horizon are currently positioned at number one this week with their album 'amo'.

So the 'Year 3000' hitmakers could be in competition with Oli Sykes and co if they maintain their place on Friday (01.02.19) and beyond.

Plus pop superstar Ariana Grande will release her new album 'Thank U, Next' next week, too.