Busted star James Bourne is backing new pop band T-10 to conquer the charts.

The London four-piece have got themselves a fan in the 'What I Go To School For' hitmaker - who has also penned hits for the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Spice Girl Mel C and Pixie Lott.

The 35-year-old musician - whose band's latest LP 'Half Way There' reached number two in the Official UK Chart last week - has been impressed by the songs the young group have been working on, including the latest single 'Back for (Even) More', the just as catchy follow-up to their 2018 singles 'Feeling Right' and 'Run'.

Jamie Skinner from T-10 told BANG Showbiz: ''Playing in T-10 is a lot of fun. We all love being a part of it and we've learnt a huge amount from it. ''We've been incredibly lucky to grow an amazing fan base of people from all over the world, and a huge number of them have travelled or made plans to come over to the UK to watch us play live, which is incredible.

''We've met some great people along the way, including James Bourne from Busted, who's said that he's a fan of what we're writing and releasing.

''On a personal level, Busted have always been a huge inspiration for me, and being able to hear James' thoughts on what we're writing has been incredible. We can't wait to release more music and play more shows throughout 2019!''

T-10's new release 'Back for (Even) More' is available now on all streaming services. The band play London's 229 the Venue on 27 March 2019, tickets available from http://smarturl.it/olgeyz