Busted hope to make a new album next year.

The 'Year 3000' group - comprising Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson - announced they were getting back together in 2015 and though they only released their comeback LP, 'Night Driver', in November, they are already making plans to get into the recording studio, if they can fit it into their tour schedule.

Asked if there'll be another record, Charlie said: ''It's in the process of being planned to be made.''

Matt added: ''We've got quite a busy year in 2017, but we are carving out periods of time to go and make a new record. Hopefully we will start making it soon.''

While the trio definitely want to make another album, they are unsure how long they will stay together.

Matt said: ''Do you know what, this is the thing. Who f**king knows, at the moment it is great. We are definitely making another record together, but we are not married. ''

Charlie added to BANG Showbiz: We are in a position where we can do other stuff in the future and still be able to do this. There is lots of cool stuff we want to do and we still do.''

But one thing they won't be doing again is McBusted, James and Matt's supergroup with the members of McFly.

Asked if they'll perform as McBusted again, Matt said: ''I don't think so. That was a time and a place and it did what it did at that point. I don't know.

''People kept saying is Charlie going to join McBusted and we said no, if he joined McBusted we would do Busted. We are doing this because we can't do Busted. In the meantime, we are talking to Charlie about doing Busted.''