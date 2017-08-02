Busted want Mark Ronson to produce their next album.

The trio - Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne - have started work on the follow-up to their 2016 comeback LP 'Night Driver' and have a handful of songs ready.

The boys have started searching for producers who can help them construct their new record and top of their wish list is Ronson who has crafted hits with the likes of Lily Allen, Duran Duran, the late Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars and most recently Queens of the Stone Age.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Matt, 34, said: ''It would be amazing to work with Mark Ronson, he would be a fantastic producer for us, absolutely brilliant. He's got a studio in King's Cross in London but he's never there! What I like is someone else bringing their energy into the studio. What he's done with Queens of the Stone Age is just amazing, I love that record.''

Charlie wants the next LP to ''bridge'' the sound between Busted's new electro rock sound and the pop punk style of their early 2000s hits such as 'Air Hostess', 'Crashed the Wedding' and 'Year 3000'.

And the 32-year-old singer-and-guitarist is confident the boys can achieve their goal and give their fans what they want.

He said: ''We want to bridge the gap between old Busted and new Busted. We love 'Night Driver' and how it sounds, but with the next record we want to go for a mix of the two eras, have more guitar on it for sure. If we can bridge those two things it will be great because 'Night Driver' feels like one thing and old Busted feels like another thing so we want to merge the two together.''

Last week, Busted rocked 30,000 fans at the MTV Crashes Plymouth live music event.

Highlights of their performance and sets from Charli XCX, Louisa Johnson, Clean Bandit and Sigma can be seen on MTV Music on Friday 11 August at 8pm.