Busted have admitted they ''nearly'' broke up again after disagreeing on the direction of their forthcoming LP 'Half Way There'.
Busted came close to breaking up again after clashing over their new album 'Half Way There'.
The pop punk stars - James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson - had various disagreements over what direction they should take on the record after switching up their sound on their comeback LP 'Night Driver'.
In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Charlie - who reunited with his bandmates in 2015, after quitting in 2005, leading to their disbandment - confessed: ''This album was quite a difficult album to write.
''To be honest we nearly broke up again.''
However, they ended up having a ''lightbulb moment'' when they realised they simply needed to make a Busted-sounding record.
Matt explained: ''There were points where we were really butting heads and it was becoming quite stressful because we weren't together on what we wanted to do.
''We all had different ideas and we all wanted to pursue different avenues and we didn't really know what the Busted sound was today.''
After coming up with the track 'Nineties', everything else started to fall into place.
Charlie said: ''We wrote that song and we were like, OK, we can do this. Let's make a Busted album, but Busted in 2018.''
Matt said: ''Once we knew we just had to make a Busted record it was a lightbulb moment and it spurred this level of creativity between us.
''We just wrote the whole album in a month then we went to record it really quickly.''
The 'Year 3000' hitmakers also admitted that not feeling pressured to make a hit album awarded them the freedom to do whatever they wanted.
Charlie said: ''Nowadays we don't have people telling us what we can or can't do, we make our own decisions.
''Busted wrote great songs, but the elements of production and the way it was marketed, it was all very young, which we can't moan about because it made us a huge band.
''Back then, we fitted a certain mould. It was great to make this record and not give a s**t about any of that.''
'Half Way There' - which they worked on with Foo Fighters producer Gil Norton - is released on February 1.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.