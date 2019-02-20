Busted think it's about time the BRIT Awards brought back the rock category.

The pop punk trio - Matt Willis, James Bourne and Charlie Simpson - think it's a ''shame'' that the genre is not been represented at the prestigious ceremony anymore.

Matt - whose wife Emma Willis hosted the ceremony in 2017 - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's a joke. It's not representative.

''They got rid of the rock category.

''It's a real f***ing shame we don't a Grammys in Britain.''

Whilst Charlie feels there should be clearer categories for the pop market as he finds it odd that girl group Little Mix and indie pop rockers The 1975 are battling against one another for Best Group.

He said: ''It's ridiculous. There should be a pop category.''

The British Rock Act gong was scrapped after in 2007 after Kaiser Chiefs picked up the award in 2006, with Franz Ferdinand winning the year before and The Darkness in 2004.

The 'Year 3000' hitmakers previously won Best Pop Act and the British Breakthrough prize in 2004, they were also up for Best Group that year.

The Darkness ended up winning the latter prize, with The Coral, Radiohead and Sugababes also in the running.

The BRITs also had categories for Urban Act and Dance Act back then.

Busted split up not long after winning their BRITs, after Charlie Simpson quit the band citing creative differences.

However, they reformed in 2016, 11 years after going their separate ways, and released comeback LP 'Night Driver'.

Meanwhile, the 'What I Go To School For' hitmakers recently reached number two in the Official UK chart with their LP 'Half Way There', and James admitted they are ''just finding their rhythm'' as a band.

After going back to their roots on their latest album, which is a refined version of their old sound, James said they are now capable of making an ''even better'' record.

When one fan asked on Twitter when their next album will be out, James replied: ''Our albums will keep getting better. Trust me on that. I feel like

we're just finding our rhythm.''

And when another said: ''How can they honestly get better than they are

now? HALF WAY THERE IS THE BEST! (sic)'', he wrote back: ''They will get better.''

Another user tweeted that they hope they don't ''lose their Busted vibe'', to which he replied: ''The vibe is here to stay.''