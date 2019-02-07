Busted are ''excited'' to bring ''heavy guitars'' back to music.

The 'Year 3000' hitmakers - comprising Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne - spent time experimenting with ''different styles'' before everything fell into place with their new album 'Half Way There', and they're happy to have made something which sounds different to what is usually heard on current radio.

Charlie said: ''We started writing songs and experimenting with different styles during the summer of 2017. We did some sessions in Los Angeles and went to ICP studios in Brussels for a couple of weeks, but it was only when we wrote 'Nineties' that we knew we had found the sound for our new album.

''We got excited about bringing heavy guitars back because all we were hearing on the radio was electronic music.''

The title of the LP references the ''seventh album'' aspect of their classic track 'Year 3000' but also pokes fun at the fact the trio are ''not spring chickens'' any more.

Charlie told Billboard magazine: ''It's also a play on the fact that we're not spring chickens anymore. There's a lyric on 'All My Friends' that goes, 'We're not old, but we're not as young as we used to be, halfway to obscurity, and I feel fine.' ''

But the 33-year-old singer doesn't think getting older is a problem for the trio as they still feel the same as they used to, just with more experience behind them.

He said: ''The nice thing about being a bit older and having lots of experience under our belts is that we can make informed decisions about our band and our future.

''We get to control our careers. Busted in 2019 isn't actually that different from when we started out. We haven't really changed that much. We've grown up, sure, but we still have a lot of fun.''