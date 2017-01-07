Bush are working on a new album.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale, 51, announced his band - also comprised of Robin Goodridge, Chris Traynor and Corey Britz - are putting together their first studio LP since 2014's 'Man on the Run'.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I've got a new Bush record coming out.''

It comes months after the hunky singer inked a publishing deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation.

The 'Glycerine' rocker is ''thrilled'' to be working with label on ''the next chapter'' of his career.

He said in a statement: ''I'm thrilled to be partnering with Roc Nation for the next chapter of my career. This is a creative company with a forward-thinking team and a passion for music. I'm excited for what lies ahead.''

The deal comes after Bush became official clients of ICM Partners last month, with representation in all areas.

Roc Nation - founded in 2008 by the 'Empire State of Mind' musician - is home to a number of big-name acts, boasting a roster consisting of Rihanna, Shakira, and Vic Mensa.

Gavin has fronted 'The Chemicals Between Us' group since their debut LP 'Sixteen Stone' in 1994.

He has gone on to sell almost 20 million records in the US and Canada alone, and has five alternative-rock chart topping hits.

Gavin is currently appearing as a judge on the UK version of talent competition 'The Voice'.

Gavin's ex-wife Gwen Stefani was a judge on the American version and he admits he'll be trying to do as good a job as his former spouse.

He previously said: ''[Gwen] is really, really brilliant at that show. She's so natural at it. I hope that I'm just half as good as her.

''It's ironic and it's like nothing's surprising any more. She's so incredible at it. I've watched her.''

And Gavin plans to divide his time between London for 'The Voice' and Los Angeles, where his sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two, are based.

He said: ''I have basically done the schedule up until April, when this finishes, and put in when I have to be here for The Voice - then there's the kids. Other stuff goes in between.''