Bush have announced their first album in three years, 'Black and White Rainbows'.

The rock band fronted by 'The Voice UK' mentor Gavin Rossdale, 51 - also comprised of Robin Goodridge, Chris Traynor and Corey Britz - are to release their follow-up to 2014's 'Man on the Run' on March 10 through Caroline Records, a subsidiary of Virgin Records.

The 'Glycerine' hitmakers will make their live debut with new track 'Mad Love' on the ITV spinning-chair talent show on a forthcoming live show and they will also headline London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 14.

Teasing their new record, Gavin recently told BANG Showbiz: ''I've got a new Bush record coming out.''

It comes months after the hunky singer inked a publishing deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation.

Gavin - who has children Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani - said at the time, that he is ''thrilled'' to be working with the label on ''the next chapter'' of his career.

He said: ''I'm thrilled to be partnering with Roc Nation for the next chapter of my career. This is a creative company with a forward-thinking team and a passion for music. I'm excited for what lies ahead.''

The deal comes after Bush became official clients of ICM Partners with representation in all areas.

Roc Nation - founded in 2008 by the 'Empire State of Mind' musician - is home to a number of big-name acts, boasting a roster consisting of Rihanna, Shakira, and Vic Mensa.

Gavin has fronted 'The Chemicals Between Us' group since their debut LP 'Sixteen Stone' in 1994.

He has gone on to sell almost 20 million records in the US and Canada alone, and has five alternative-rock chart topping hits.

'Black and White Rainbows' tracklisting is as follows:

1. 'Mad Love'

2. 'Peace-s'

3. 'Water'

4. 'Lost In You'

5. 'Sky Turns Day Glo'

6. 'Toma Mi Corazon'

7. 'All The Worlds Within You'

8. 'Nurse'

9. 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

10. 'Dystopia'

11. 'Ray Of Light'

12. 'Ravens'

13. 'Nothing But A Car Chase'

14. 'The Edge Of Love'

15. 'People At War'