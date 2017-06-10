Burt Ward is ''devastated'' at the news of Adam West's death.

The 'Batman' actor passed away on Friday (09.06.17) at the age of 88 after a short battle with Leukaemia, and now his co-star Burt - who played the sidekick Robin alongside Adam's portrayal of the crime-fighting superhero - has released a touching tribute to his late friend.

In a statement, 71-year-old Burt said: ''I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends. Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Night.''

Since the news of Adam's tragic passing, tributes from stars have flooded in, with Julie Newman - who played Catwoman in the 1960s television show which made Adam famous - dubbing him as ''a king to the end''.

She said in a statement: ''Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savour him always in the world of imagination and creativity. He meant so much to people - A friend said: 'The father that we wanted.' That is a great gift, no matter how you live it.''

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill - who voiced villain The Joker in 'Batman: The Animated Series' - tweeted a picture of himself with Adam and called him a ''wonderful actor''.

He wrote: ''#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. (sic)''

Whilst director Edgar Wright tweeted: ''Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! (sic)''

The sad news of Adam's death was confirmed by his family spokesperson on Saturday (10.06.17).

His family said in a statement: ''Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero.''

Adam is survived by his his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.