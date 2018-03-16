Burt Reynolds has branded Kathleen Turner ''overrated''.

The 82-year-old actor admitted he never ''got along'' with his 'Switching Channels' co-star and regrets the movie they made together, and he also slammed the 63-year-old actress' abilities.

Asked on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' who was the ''most overrated actor in the '70s and '80s'', he immediately replied: ''Kathleen Turner''.

And when a viewer called the show to ask which one project he would remove from his back catalogue if he could, he said: ''It would be ['Switching Channels'], the one I did with Kathleen Turner. The picture wasn't good. And I didn't get along with her.''

But the 'Boogie Nights' star had nothing but kind words to say about his 'Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' co-star Dolly Parton, even though the country music legend previously branded working with him a ''nightmare''.

Burt said he was ''crazy about'' Dolly and added: ''There's nothing bad to say about Dolly. Nobody has anything to say about Dolly that's bad -- or they're an idiot. She's just the best. The kindest, the sweetest, just the most special lady I ever worked with.''

The 'Deliverance' star has been friends with US President Donald Trump for several decades, but he isn't convinced by his actions while he's been in office.

He said of the 71-year-old leader: ''He is doing some good things, [but] mostly he's acting on his instincts, which are not good.''

Burt turned down the chance to star as the original James Bond - a role which went to Sir Sean Connery - because he felt an American shouldn't portray the British spy, and he admitted he still wishes he hadn't rejected the role.

Asked if he regrets his decision, he said: ''Yes, I do.''

And that's not the only iconic role Burt turned down, as he was also offered Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' part, Han Solo.

He explained: ''I don't like science fiction.''