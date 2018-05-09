Burt Reynolds has reportedly joined the cast of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.

The 82-year-old actor has been approached by the movie's director Quentin Tarantino as he's desperate to secure him for the upcoming thriller and have him play real-life ranch owner George Spahn, according to Empire magazine.

And he's not the only one being lined up for the film as Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell and Tim Roth are said to be in talks about taking on small roles in the blockbuster.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt have reportedly already signed their contracts for the movie, which follows former Western TV series star Rick Dalton and stunt double Cliff Booth as they try to make their way in the late 1960s Hollywood, while Margot Robbie is said to be close to scribbling on the dotted line to portray Sharon Tate.

The acclaimed filmmaker previously shared some details about the movie.

He said: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.

''During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.''

Tarantino, 55 - who grew up in Los Angeles - recently admitted he's always been fascinated by Hollywood, but never really felt connected to the movie business.

He explained: ''I have loved movies as the number one thing in my life so long that I can't ever remember a time when I didn't.

''As a child, my mom took me to the movies all the time. It was cheaper than getting a babysitter. This was during the 70s, the high time of great challenging movies, so at a very young age I was seeing R-rated stuff like 'The Wild Bunch' and 'Deliverance'. My mom figured that nothing in the movies would ever bother me.''

'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' is set to hit screens in 2019.