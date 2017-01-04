The 37-year-old actress and comedy writer announced the happy news via Twitter on Tuesday (03Jan17).

Felicia posted a picture of herself with a blossoming baby bump on the social media site, captioning the image, "She's coming in about three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff."

As well as playing Vi in Joss Whedon's beloved demon fighting series, Felicia has also appeared in fantasy horror show Supernatural and as Dr. Holly Marten in Eureka.

A computer game enthusiast, she has also created two web series based around her hobby, The Guild and Dragon Age: Redemption.