Buddy Holly's widow Maria Elena Holly will find it ''emotional'' watching her late ex-husband perform as a hologram.

The 'Rave On' hitmaker and fellow late rock 'n' roll legend Roy Orbison will tour together accompanied by a live band and live back-up singers in 'The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour' this October.

Although Maria is looking forward to seeing Buddy perform again, it will be a difficult experience for her as she misses him ''every day''.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she said: ''I feel emotional every time I see a photo of Buddy, every time I hear his songs, I think about him every day.

''I miss him so much it hurts. It's the simple things, how he smiled, and how tender and loving he was with everyone, especially me.

''While it won't be easy seeing Buddy because I miss him so, I do want to see him perform again, and I truly want to see his fans enjoying him in concert again.''

Buddy and Maria, 86, had only been married for six months when the star tragically died at the age of 22 in a plane crash in 1959.

His widow is looking forward to the tour bringing Buddy's music to a ''new generation of fans''.

Following the success of BASE Hologram's 'In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert', the pair will perform digitally remastered versions of their classic hits together.

Brian Becker, Chairman and CEO of BASE Hologram, said: ''Both Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly set the stage for what was to come down the road in the music industry. These two men were forward-thinkers who understood what new forms of technology could do for their craft. They defined the genre of rock and roll, from writing to recording to the standard band configuration, and they influenced everyone from Elvis to The Beatles. Now to be able to recapture that magic on a grand scale and let their fans see them together will be something truly special.''

The concert series will launch concurrent tours in Europe and in North America and will include Roy's chart-toppers such as 'Oh, Pretty Woman', 'You Got It, 'Only The Lonely' and 'I Drove All Night', while the CGI Buddy will perform fan favorites such as 'Peggy Sue', 'Oh Boy!', 'Not Fade Away' and 'That'll Be the Day'.

BASE Hologram CEO of Production Marty Tudor added: ''Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly shared many similarities in both their musical and personal lives. Many people don't realize the two were friends who had a special connection. Roy was like a big brother to Buddy and the two helped make each other better songwriters and performers. It is only fitting they to continue pushing the envelope in this type of way.''

Tickets for the UK dates are available from Ticketline.co.uk or directly from venues, prices from £45.

Go to Royandbuddy.com to purchase tickets and for more information.