Bryce Dallas Howard ''challenged'' herself to wear ''previously owned pieces'' at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 38-year-old actress was in the South of France for a screening of her new movie, Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman', and she made the decision to partner with luxury online resale outlet The Real Real and only wear second-hand dresses for the event rather than don new garments which she only ever wears once.

In a social media post, she said: ''Hey online family, I'm in Cannes! You know what that means ... big time fancy schmancy dressing up! I always feel conflicted when shopping for a press tour, because often these are clothes I will only wear once. In the past, since I've purchased rather than borrowed I realized ultimately this wasn't an entirely sustainable practice.

''For several years now, I've relied on @therealreal religiously to both buy and consign my own clothes. So for this @rocketmanmovie press tour, I challenged myself to exclusively dress in consigned and previously owned pieces. This is my first look: the dress, shoes, and sunglasses are all from @therealreal (tap second photo for credits). I'm so curious, who of you out there buy or sell your clothes on consignment? Or vintage? (sic)''

Bryce donned a stunning pre-owned Gucci dress to the exclusive screening which was attended by Elton.

She said: ''Tonight was the @rocketmanmovie @festivaldecannes premiere! This previously owned @gucci dress (and @reemacra belt) was an exciting find on @therealreal. It's pretty hot here at Cannes and it's made out of cotton. I felt so badly for the fellas in suits! Congrats to @eltonjohn, @bernietaupinofficial, @davidfurnish, and the rest of the Rocketman family on a wonderful screening. Now off to the after party! (sic)''

Bryce plays Elton's mother Sheila in the biopic, whilst the movie also stars Taron Egerton as the 'Tiny Dancer' singer, Jamie Bell as his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden as his manager and former lover John Reid.