Bryce Dallas Howard cried ''ugly tears'' when filming wrapped on 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The 36-year-old actress reprises her role as Claire Dearing in the action adventure film and admits she felt super emotional when filming finished.

Taking to Twitter to share a picture of herself hugging her co-star Chris Pratt, she wrote: ''Day #60 and that's a wrap!

Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii! #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom (sic)''

It comes after the movie's director J.A. Bayona announced on social media that filming had finished.

He tweeted: ''This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom (sic)''

Whilst Colin Trevorrow - who is on scripting duties for the latest project after directing the 2015 original - congratulated Bayona for wrapping on the motion picture.

He wrote on his own social media account: ''Congratulations @FilmBayona, cast and crew. #wrap (sic)''

The forthcoming film is the second in the 'Jurassic World' series following the 2015 self-titled movie and Trevorrow recently teased fans could expect an ''insane'' action sequence in the middle of the movie, but insisted it will be different to what the franchise has previously produced.

He said: ''It's deeper, more character-based, and it definitely leans into suspense, especially in the second half. It does have the big action in the middle.

''There's a sequence in the middle that I've been watching - I mean, I watch dailies every day - but I've started to see stuff come together, and it's just insane.

''I apologize to those who thought they were never going to need to see another 'Jurassic World' movie, because I think J.A. Bayona is going to prove [them] wrong.''