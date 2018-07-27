Bryce Dallas Howard is to play Sir Elton John's mother in the biopic 'Rocketman'.

The 37-year-old actress - who is best known for her starring role in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise - has been cast alongside Taron Egerton, who is playing the musician, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin in the much-anticipated new movie, according to Variety.

The plot will focus on Elton's transition from his time at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a global superstar, which included his hugely successful partnership with Taupin.

'Rocketman' is being produced by Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films, as well as Elton and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish.

Meanwhile, Taron previously admitted he was relishing the challenge of playing the iconic musician.

The 28-year-old actor - who starred in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - also confirmed he'll be playing some of Elton's best-known hits during the course of the film.

Speaking in 2017, he shared: ''I'm going to be playing Elton John in a musical. I'm really excited to talk about it. It's something that I've been so, so excited about.

''Elton's production company and Matthew Vaughn's production company - who made 'Kingsman' - are planning a musical, fantasy, not quite biopic, about the early years of Elton John. It's going to feature his songs and I'm going to do the old acting and singing.''

Taron added that the film would be the ''world's first R-rated musical''.

He said: ''As far as I'm aware the plan is that it will be the world's first R-rated musical. It's going to be very unabashed in its depiction of him, I think.''