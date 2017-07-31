Bryce Dallas Howard looks set to make her directing debut in 'Sorta Like a Rock Star'.

The 36-year-old actress will follow in the footsteps of her famous filmmaking father Ron Howard - who helmed 'Apollo 13', 'A Beautiful Mind' and 'Frost/Nixon' among others - by taking the reins on the adaptation of Matthew Quick's novel.

Sources have told Variety the motion picture is yet to find a distributor but if it goes ahead Howard will be in the driving seat.

The book tells the story of high school student Amber Appleton who lives in a school bus her mother drives along with their dog Thrice B.

It will be Howard's first full-length movie after fronting a few short films, as well as directing Lily Collins in an M-80 music video.

Howard's short movie 'When You Find Me' made the Academy Awards shortlist for the Canon: Project Imagin8ion initiative, which helps directors get a break, but it just missed out on being nominated for an Oscar.

She will reprise her role as Claire Dearing in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and recently admitted she cried ''ugly tears'' when filming wrapped on the sequel.

Taking to Twitter to share a picture of herself hugging her co-star Chris Pratt, she wrote: ''Day #60 and that's a wrap!

Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii! #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom (sic)''

The movie's director J.A. Bayona also announced on social media filming had finished.

He tweeted: ''This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom (sic)''